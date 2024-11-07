Volkswagen will recall 114,478 vehicles in the United States on concerns over the driver-side airbag, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.

The recall consists of some Beetle and Passat vehicles from model years 2006-2019.

"The driver's side frontal airbag inflator may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures and high temperature cycling," the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

As a remedy, dealers will replace the driver's side front airbag module for free.

