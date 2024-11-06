In a major move, the northern emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain has announced plans for the establishment of a logistics city and an airport specially for cargo activities; a key step towards achieving the emirate's Vision 2033 to boost its position as a global hub for logistics services.

The plan for Logistics City and Umm Al Qaiwain Cargo Airport came up at the UAQ Executive Council’s meeting held today (November 5) under the chairmanship of Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, the Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, reported Wam.

The meeting took place as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

The Logistics City is an integrated area that supports transportation and trade movements, facilitating logistical operations and connections between different modes of transport.

The city, with its modern infrastructure, includes a number of advanced warehouses and cutting-edge systems in the transportation and shipping sectors.

This contributes to attracting investments and companies, while supporting the local economy of the emirate, said the report.

The Umm Al Qaiwain Cargo Airport project boasts of its strategic location within the emirate. It is designed to receive and process air cargo shipments, enabling rapid and efficient air freight operations and providing advanced solutions in the shipping sector, said Wam in its report.

This marks a significant shift for the emirate, creating job opportunities for the youth and supporting government efforts to achieve a better future.

The project is closely aligned with Umm Al Qaiwain’s Vision 2033, which aims to enhance the emirate’s economic position, improve infrastructure efficiency, attract foreign investments, and achieve technological progress through the integration of modern technologies in supply chain management, it added.

