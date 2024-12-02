Saudi Arabia - The Roads General Authority (RGA), in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), has announced the list of companies that expressed their Interest for the Road Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and Motorway Services Areas (MSA) development of Jeddah – Makkah Direct Highway.

The newly built highway consists of a dual 4 lane road spanning 64 km. The highway also includes 4 MSAs (2 in each direction).

List of Companies that submitted thier Expression of interest:

Al Bawani

Al Gihaz Holding Company

Al Modon Al Arabia Holding

Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting Co.

AL-ENJAZ Trading and Contracting Company Closed Contribution

alfahdco

Almusbah Telecom Company

Alsuwaiket Trading and contracting

Annasban Group

Buhur for investment

Dathin Contracting Company

Erada Advanced Projects

ESNAD ELTURUQ GENERAL CONTRACTING COMPANY

GCLA Engineering Consultancy

Hafil Transport Company

MADA International Holding

Modern Building Leaders Co (MBL)

Moon Holding Company

Mowah Company

Nesma and Partners Contracting Company

Nesma Co. Ltd

Rio Arabia For contracting

Samaya Group Company Ltd

Shibh Al Jazira Contracting Company (SAJCO)

Talid Arabia Trading Co

Three Palm Trees Trading Group

Twaik M. Al Otaibi for Contracting

15 International Participants:

Alghanim international general trading & contracting co. W.L.L (Kuwait)

China Harbour Engineering Company (China)

Combined Group Contracting Company (Kuwait)

Contrax International DMCC (United Arab Emirates)

Edgenta Arabia Limited (Malyasia)

Egis (France)

FCC Aqualia (Spain)

ICHOLDING (Turkey)

Lamar Holding W.L.L. (Bahrain)

lntertoll lnternational Holdings BV (Netherlands)

NPSGK (Russia)

Orascom (Egypt)

Sichuan Road & Bridge Group (SRBG) (China)

Tamasuk Holding Company (United States Minor Outlying Islands)

Urbas Middle East (Spain)

The tender aims to attract the best in-class road construction companies, to be delivered to the highest standards of traffic safety and quality, in line with the Roads Strategy and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

Project Scope includes Providing the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Services to the Highway. Design, build, finance, operate, and maintain the Motorway Services Areas (MSAs) are part of the contract.

The duration of the contract is 10 years.

