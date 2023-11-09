DAMMAM —The Transport General Authority (TGA), in cooperation with the Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO), has launched electric buses in Dammam and Qatif.



The launch witnessed the presence of the Acting President of the TGA Dr. Rumaih Bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, and the Deputy Secretary of the Eastern Region, Eng. Mohammad bin Abdulmohsen Al-Husseini.

This comes within the public transportation projects in Dammam and Qatif, and also as an extension of the series of launching electric buses in the in Saudi Arabia.

TGA stated that the electric bus is designed in accordance with the latest standards, and equipped with a number of features that combine efficiency, comfort, and modern technologies.

With a capacity of 37 seats, the electric bus is equipped with a highly efficient 420 kW battery, allowing it to operate for up to 18 hours continuously..

The highly efficient battery also enables the bus to cover a distance of up to 300 km per charge, in addition to keeping pace with the needs of passengers by providing a WIFI network and USB ports installed inside the bus.

The launch of the electric bus is part of the public bus transportation project in Dammam and Qatif, operating 85 buses on 8 routes covering 218 stops and a distance of 400 km.

The project aims to encourage the culture of public transportation in a way that supports the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) by increasing the percentage of public transportation users to 15% by 2030.

It also aims to provide easy and fast transportation options, reduce carbon emission, and to contribute to improving the quality of life.

