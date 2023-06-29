The Saudi Post Logistics (SPL), in cooperation with Hajj and Umrah Ministry, has issued a stamp and postcard to commemorate Hajj 2023.

This comes with SPL's belief in the importance of postage stamps in commemorating various occasions.

The commemorative stamp was for SR3, and the postcard for SR5.

The new postage stamps entitled "Call all people to the pilgrimage", which was taken from verse 27 of Surat Al-Hajj in the Holy Qur’an, comes in line with the unified media identity launched by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for the Hajj season 2023.

The total number of commemorative postage stamps issued by the Saudi Post Logistics has reached about 490.

The postage stamps are issued by SPL periodically on special occasions, including religious festivals, Hajj, tourism seasons, and major events at the global, Islamic, Arab and Gulf levels.

In addition, it also issued stamps to commemorate national participations in world events with the aim of highlighting Saudi Arabia's achievements in various fields to mark them as eternal events in the history of the Kingdom.

