Riyadh: During the first half of 2024, the Transport General Authority (TGA) reported that the Jazan Ferries Project Farasan transported over 250,000 passengers and 48,037 vehicles through 904 trips. Additionally, 2,168 cargo transport trips were recorded during this period.



The maritime transport services, specifically the Jazan City and Farasan Ship Ferries Project, have been instrumental in connecting Farasan Island with other regions of the Kingdom, facilitating the transportation of thousands of tons of goods and daily necessities. Each ferry has the capacity to accommodate 650 passengers and 60 cars.



Furthermore, the Jazan-Farasan project’s continued provision of free transportation services, offering four passenger trips and 12 goods transport trips per day, reflects the ongoing support and generosity extended by the leadership to the residents and visitors of the region.