Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) announced the inclusion of King Abdulaziz Port in the RCL Gulf ASEAN (RGA) cargo service run by Thai based shipping operator Regional Container Lines.



Launching on September 5 from Ho Chi Minh City, the upgraded service will directly connect the Dammam based port to major hubs across Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East including Cai Mep, Laem Chabang, Port Klang, Nhava Sheva, Jebel Ali, and Sohar, onboard a single vessel.



With the addition of a new maritime link, the Arabian Gulf port is set to boost its role as a major regional trade gateway featuring top class capabilities and infrastructure as well as high standards of productivity and efficiency, facts that contributed to its record-breaking monthly tally of 211,202 TEUs during July.



The national maritime regulator’s efforts to attract global freightliners to the Kingdom’s shores was instrumental in yielding the country a score of 76.16 points and a 16th place ranking in the latest issue of the UNCTAD’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI), which represents a key step in its pursuit to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics destination in line with the goals of Vision 2030.