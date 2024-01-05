Yanbu: The King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu welcomed the arrival of the "Hoegh Sydney," marking the first-ever roll-on/roll-off (RORO) vessel received through transshipment. The milestone was made possible by the partnership with global maritime transportation services provider Hoegh Autoliners.



The ship carried a total of 1,984 cars, highlighting the success of the Saudi Ports Authority in leveraging the Kingdom's port capabilities and advanced services to enhance competitiveness and facilitate regional and international commercial movement.



The cars from the Hoegh Sydney were transferred to the giant ship Alliance Norfolk, showcasing the remarkable logistics capabilities and operational services of King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu. Its strategic location along the Red Sea coast, coupled with its well-prepared infrastructure, has attracted global shipping lines and enabled the handling of various sizes of vessels to meet the demands of the maritime transport industry.



The port's distinguishing features extend beyond its geographical advantages. It boasts high operational capabilities with wide approach channels from both the northern and southern sides, accommodating larger vessels with berth depths up to 18 meters. Moreover, the port plays a vital role in environmental preservation as maritime transport operations between Yanbu and neighboring ports help alleviate road congestion, reduce truck accidents, and decrease fuel consumption rates, minimizing the environmental impact caused by truck emissions.



The King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu recently received the vessel Jolly Palladio from Arab Maritime and Trading Company, via the shipping line Ignazio Messina. The ship was loaded with vehicles for the Dakar Rally 2024, including 864 vehicles, 86 motorcycles, 5 helicopters, and 39 containers.



This aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) to establish the Kingdom as a global logistics center and a hub connecting three continents, further enhancing its position in the maritime transport industry. Last year, the port received the Italian ship Jolly Bandiyo, carrying vehicles for the Dakar Rally 2023, including 712 cars, 5 helicopters, 22 containers, and 61 motorcycles.