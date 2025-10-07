Siemens Mobility has inaugurated a new office in Riyadh to advance smart and sustainable mobility in Saudi Arabia and across the wider region.

The move will boost local value, create jobs, and develop Saudi talent through Siemens Mobility’s global expertise, according to a press release.

It will also support Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative to build a resilient, low-carbon transport system.

The new office strengthens Siemens Mobility’s regional expansion, following last year’s appointment of Frank Hagemeier as CEO.

Hagemeier commented: “At Siemens Mobility, we are building on years of transformative contributions globally and since our first contract in Saudi Arabia in 2005 till today in Saudi Arabia’s transportation infrastructure to make mobility in Saudi Arabia faster, safer, and more efficient.”

“The opening of our new office in Riyadh will bring us closer to our customers and strategic partners in Saudi Arabia while making us ideally positioned to expand our operations in Saudi Arabia and support key mega projects,” the CEO added.

Siemens Mobility has established the GCC’s first European Train Control System (ETCS) on the East-West Rail Line connecting Riyadh and Dammam.

It also contributed to the Haramain High-Speed Railway between Mecca and Medina and the Al Mashaaer Metro Line serving pilgrims in Mecca.

Recently, Siemens Mobility delivered the Riyadh Metro, the region’s largest greenfield metro and the world’s longest driverless system.

As part of the BACS consortium, it introduced the Red and Blue Lines as a turnkey project, supplying 67 Inspiro trains and the latest CBTC system.

Furthermore, Siemens Mobility is building local expertise through partnerships with institutions such as the Saudi Railway Polytechnic (SRP).

