Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) have today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance air-sea logistics connectivity and ensure a seamless flow of goods across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The agreement was signed at the GACA HQ in Riyadh by its EVP for Economic Policies and Logistics Services, Awad AlSulami, as well as ZATCA’s Vice Governor for Trade Facilitation and Customer Experience Sector Eng. Abdullah Al-Funtukh, and Vice President for Commercial Business at Mawani Abdullah AlMunif.



The three-party deal aims to upgrade the Kingdom’s logistics and customs services and boost the nation’s foreign trade and economic development by integrating freight operations at air and sea terminals, simulating cargo transportation scenarios to identify and address any underlying challenges hindering a smooth delivery of service, and leveraging the country’s strategic geographical position.



The MoU further seeks to intensify collaboration and coordination between the public sector entities through a common framework designed to enable knowledge and resource transfer, fulfil shared objectives, and synergize efforts to transform the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into a global logistics hub as per the ambitions set by the Saudi Vision 2030.