Riyadh-- The Saudi Logistics Academy (SLA) has announced the offering of the CIPS Level 2 Certificate in Procurement and Supply, which includes more than 120 hours of intensive training with top experts.



The Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) is the world's largest professional body for procurement and supply. It is a non-profit organization serving the public, with the largest membership base of procurement and supply professionals globally.



CIPS covers all key industries, sectors, and activities and has a global reach, with over 115,000 members in 150 countries.



The training is set to begin on Monday, September 2, 2024. The program aims to introduce participants to best practices in procurement and supply, provide a clear understanding of facts, procedures, and concepts related to the field, and enable effective interpretation of information and ideas. It will also equip them with the skills to identify, collect, and utilize relevant information.



This will be achieved through training modules that cover procurement and supply delivery, procurement and supply operations, stakeholder relationships, systems technology, and inventory and logistics.



This initiative is part of the SLA’s efforts to establish itself as a leading training center, providing training solutions to qualify and support national talent specializing in logistics services. The SLA is committed to offering training and qualification programs aligned with accredited certifications in procurement and supply.



Through granting specialized training certificates in the logistics sector, the SLA aims to transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub while also supporting initiatives and projects under the National Strategy for Transport and Logistic Services.



The SLA invites those interested in enrolling in one of its programs and learning about the requirements and training phases to visit its website (www.sla.edu.sa) and follow its social media accounts.