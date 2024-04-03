Madinah: The Haramain High-Speed Railway caters to hundreds of thousands of visitors and Umrah Performers during the month of Ramadan, offering round-the-clock trips between Madinah and Makkah. Its purpose is to transport visitors, citizens, and residents to engage in Umrah rituals and prayers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

With five stations strategically located in Makkah, Madinah, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) in Rabigh, the Haramain High-Speed Railway stands as the largest transportation project in the Middle East region. Designed by Saudi Arabia, it aims to serve visitors of the Two Holy Mosques year-round, especially during the Umrah and Hajj seasons.



Covering a distance of 450 km in approximately two hours at a speed of up to 300 km/hour, the electrically operated train boasts the highest security and safety standards. It operates emission-free, ensuring a comfortable and secure journey for travelers between the two holy cities.



At the Madinah station of the Haramain High-Speed Railway, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) captured scenes showcasing the range of services offered to passengers. From passenger reception and reservation verification services to baggage procedures and direct boarding onto the train cars just minutes before departure, the process is efficiently managed by young Saudi specialists. These specialists meticulously oversee the train's running schedule to ensure punctuality.



Passenger services encompass various aspects, including gate reception, reservation verification, guidance through escalators to the waiting area, and seamless transition to the train platform. Additionally, the station staff supervises security arrangements, ensures luggage safety, directs passengers to their designated seats, and assists individuals with disabilities by providing wheelchair access to designated seating areas.



Ensuring a safe and convenient journey, the services extend to onboard provisions, including food options, and secure electronic payment methods throughout the trip.