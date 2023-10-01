Saudi Arabia's Cabinet has approved an agreement between the kingdom and Kuwait regarding a railroad project linking the two Gulf states, a Saudi Press Agency report said.

The agreement on the project was approved during the Cabinet meeting held in Neom city under the chairmanship of HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, it said.

The proposed railway line is expected connect Riyadh and Kuwait City with high speed trains, reports said.

Kuwait noted that the project will have no impact on another rail project underway to connect the six nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that comprises Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

