MINA — Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser announced that studies are underway to link the Haramain High Speed Train with the Mashair Train to serve the Hajj pilgrims.



Speaking to local media, Al-Jasser said that in-depth studies are being carried out between the transportation system and the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites to find the best solutions to link these two projects directly through the Makkah Haram.



Al-Jasser said that the total number of passengers who used the Mashair Train reached about 1.5 million pilgrims during this year, and some more trips will be operated over the coming days.



The minister pointed out that the Haramain Train, which connects Makkah and Madinah via Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City, Rabigh, had a major role in transporting pilgrims between Madinah and Makkah; King Abdulaziz International Airport and Makkah, and between Jeddah and Madinah.

