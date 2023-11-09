Riyadh -- Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has announced its figures for Q3 2023.

During Q3 of this year, the number of passengers travelling through the railways reached 2.28 million, the largest number recorded since the establishment of SAR, a 45% increase compared to the same period last year.

The number of trips in Q3 2023 on the various SAR networks increased by 12% compared to the same period last year, bringing the total number of trips to 10,915.

The volume of metals and goods transported by SAR exceeded 6.53 million tons, the most significant number recorded since the commencement of metal transport operations via railways in the Kingdom, which is an increase of 13% over the same period in 2022.

SAR CEO Bashar Al-Malik said that the record numbers and positive results come in conjunction with SAR's significant revenue growth, which enabled it to expand its services to a new segment of customers in various locations.