RIYADH — The General Authority for Ports (Mawani) has launched a new direct shipping service, EXS6, by Caerus Company at Jeddah Islamic Port, marking the first maritime route between Saudi Arabia and Syria.



The EXS6 service will link Jeddah Islamic Port with Iskenderun Port in Turkey and Latakia Port in Syria, facilitating trade flows with a capacity of 858 standard containers. This initiative is expected to boost import and export activities.



The new service is part of Mawani’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the Kingdom’s position within global shipping networks and enhance port efficiency.



It aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to establish Saudi Arabia as a central logistics hub connecting three continents.

