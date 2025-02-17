RIYADH — Saudi Arabia, represented by the Transport General Authority (TGA) and Bahri, in collaboration with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), has launched the NextWave Seafarers pilot project at the IMO headquarters in London.



The project aims to train maritime academy cadets from Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs) while supporting advanced research and fostering international cooperation in this critical sector.



The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the IMO Sub-Committee on Human Element, Training, and Watchkeeping (HTW) meeting by Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the IMO Eng. Kamal Al-Junaidi and Director of the IMO’s Technical Cooperation and Implementation Division Dr. Jose Matheickal.



The project will be implemented between 2025 and 2026, with a total budget of approximately SR2,625,000 ($700,000), focusing on capacity building. It aims to address the underrepresentation of seafarers from these regions in the global shipping workforce by providing hands-on training opportunities aboard Saudi vessels for maritime academy cadets from SIDS and LDCs.



In its first phase, the project will provide 20 cadets from these countries with onboard training aboard Saudi vessels between 2025 and 2026, equipping them with practical experience and essential skills to kick-start their maritime careers. The initiative also seeks to strengthen collaboration between IMO member states and shipping companies, encouraging further international participation in similar programs.



Additionally, the project will conduct an international study to analyze the barriers faced by maritime students from SIDS and LDCs in entering the sector. These include limited access to sea-time training and challenges in meeting the required service time for certification.



The NextWave Seafarers project underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting the maritime workforce, expanding training opportunities, and promoting capacity-building initiatives. It also aligns with the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance safety regulations, strengthen international shipping cooperation, and develop sustainable career pathways for maritime academy cadets.



Saudi Arabia envisions this project as a catalyst for positive change in the maritime sector by identifying and addressing challenges faced by seafarers from LDCs and SIDS. By investing in maritime training programs and fostering international partnerships, the Kingdom reaffirms its commitment to building a resilient and sustainable future for the shipping industry, supporting seafarers, improving global maritime standards, and ensuring the continued growth of this vital sector.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).