Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) focused on the future of transportation and road maintenance and safety.

The MoUs aim to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the transportation and logistics services sector, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

Representing their respective sides during the signing were Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh bin Nasser AI-Jasser and Bahrain's Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications Mohammed bin Thamer Al Kaabi and Minister of Works Ebrahim bin Hasan Al Hawaj.

The MoUs involve collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in the mentioned fields, promoting the exchange of expertise, organising training programmes and seminars, and encouraging research and development.

