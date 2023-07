Jeddah: The Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) announced the success of its operational plan for the Haramain High-Speed Railway during the 1444 Hajj season.

It carried more than 750,000 passengers, an increase of 96% compared to the same period last year.



SAR confirmed that the number of trips operated during the Hajj season for the current year amounted to 3,627, an increase of 79% over last year's Hajj season.