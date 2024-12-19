Riyadh: SAL Saudi Logistics Services Company announced a series of strategic partnerships at the Supply Chain and Logistics Conference that was held during 15-16 December 2024.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the partnerships aim to establish the Kingdom as a global logistics hub and a key player in innovation and sustainability, according to a press release.

SAL collaborated with Cluster2 and the Hail Region Development Authority to expand logistics services in the Hail Region.

The partnership will enhance and develop logistics capabilities at Hail International Airport, and improve regional exports as well as imports.

It will also raise the efficiency of operational operations by providing advanced digital solutions that support SAL operational operations.

Omar bin Talal Hariri, CEO of SAL Logistics, said: "The partnership with Cluster2, hail Development Authority, and Elm Company confirms our commitment to support and empower the transport and logistics sectors, and we look forward to building a future that confirms the kingdom's leadership in this sector."

