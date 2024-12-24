Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded its payment solutions for electric scooter users by introducing nol Card as an additional payment option. This service is now available for scooters operated by RTA-accredited providers throughout the emirate.

Salahuddin AlMarzooqi, Director of Automated Collection Systems at RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Sector, stated, “This initiative aligns with RTA’s vision to enhance first and last-mile connectivity by seamlessly integrating public transport with flexible mobility solutions. By introducing the nol Card as a convenient payment method, we aim to provide users with an efficient and user-friendly experience.”

He added that nol Card had been incorporated as a new payment method on all authorised electric scooter operator apps. Users can now purchase various packages—hourly, daily, or monthly—by linking their nol Card via NFC technology on their smartphones. To access this service, users simply need to download the operator’s app.

nol Card is already widely accepted for public transport, including the metro, buses, trams, and marine transport, as well as private transport services like taxis, the Nakheel Monorail, and electric scooters.

RTA has also embarked on upgrading the nol system from traditional Card-Based Ticketing to a modern Account-Based System. This advanced system adheres to global best practices, ensuring the highest standards of electronic and financial security. The upgrade aims to enhance the technologies used in payment systems, improve operational efficiency, and maximise the utilisation of data generated by the system.

Additionally, it seeks to customise services and products to meet customer needs. The new system will offer several innovative features, including trip planning, booking, and pre-payment through smart channels, further advancing Dubai’s smart mobility ecosystem.