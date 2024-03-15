Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has endorsed the first version of Rail Agency No Objection Certificate Submission Guidelines. This guide provides instructions for contractors, consultants, and individuals who need permits to carry out infrastructure projects within the rail right-of-way zone.

RTA is committed to streamlining procedures and improving services for its customers. The Guide offers a concise outline of the necessary documents for acquiring the service, ensuring they adhere to the Rail Agency's standards. This proactive approach enhances the likelihood of transaction approval on the initial submission.

The guide aims to simplify procedures, increase transparency, enhance efficiency, and reduce service time to achieve customer satisfaction for infrastructure projects, and is an essential tool for contractors and consultants and provides clear guidance to those wishing to obtain the necessary permits for infrastructure projects, which contributes to streamlining operations.

The guide has been made available on the RTA website (https://www.rta.ae/links/rail-noc.pdf) to make it easier for customers to access and benefit from the guide provided by the Rail Agency at RTA.

Abdulrahman Mohammad Aljanahi, Director of Rail Right of Way at RTA’s Rail Agency said that this measure significantly expedites project timelines in Dubai and elevates the standard of services offered, underscoring its pivotal role in empowering both partners and customers. “By providing essential information and guidance for NOC transactions, RTA amplifies efficiency and effectiveness in project execution while fostering stronger partnerships and customer satisfaction.”

Aljanahi, emphasised that this guide robustly bolsters real estate development and investment within the Emirate of Dubai, playing a vital role in fortifying the infrastructure framework and enhancing the overall quality of life for residents in the emirate.