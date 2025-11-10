DUBAI: Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced that construction of the Dubai Metro Blue Line has reached 10 percent completion, just five months after its groundbreaking ceremony in June 2025.

The AED56.5 billion project spans 30 km and includes 14 stations, linking the Red and Green Lines and connecting key residential, economic, and educational districts. Over 500 engineers and experts, along with 3,000 workers, are currently deployed across 12 sites to accelerate progress.

Al Tayer confirmed that work is proceeding on schedule, with 30 percent completion expected by the end of 2026 and operations set to begin on 9th September, 2029. “The Dubai Metro Blue Line is one of RTA’s most strategic projects, serving areas expected to house around one million residents by 2040 and offering direct journeys to Dubai International Airport in just 20 minutes,” he said.

He added that the line supports the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 and the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) by promoting the ‘20-minute city’ concept and reducing traffic congestion by 20 percent. It is also projected to increase property values around stations by up to 25 percent.

RTA reported that over 3 million work hours have been completed without any fatalities, reflecting adherence to the highest international safety standards. More than 260 deep foundations and 400,000 cubic metres of excavation have been completed, while the consortium has established two ready-mix concrete plants and production yards in Al Ruwayyah 3 and International City to enhance construction efficiency.

The 30 km line will run in two directions: the first from Creek Interchange Station on the Green Line in Al Jaddaf to Dubai Academic City, and the second from Centrepoint Interchange Station on the Red Line in Al Rashidiya to International City.

The project’s architectural centrepiece will be the Emaar Station, set to become the world’s highest metro station at 74 metres, with capacity for 240,000 passengers per day by 2040. Designed to blend with the urban landscape, it will serve as a landmark symbolising Dubai’s future-focused infrastructure vision.

RTA continues to engage local communities through proactive communication and public consultations, ensuring residents are informed of construction updates and planned traffic diversions.