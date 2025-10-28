Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DP World Digital GCC FZCO to strengthen cooperation in developing innovative and sustainable digital solutions.

The agreement aims to enhance integration between transport and logistics services, improve operational efficiency, bolster Dubai’s global competitiveness, and support its transformation into a leading regional logistics hub.

The MoU also seeks to develop an integrated supply chain network connecting all stakeholders in the logistics sector, thereby enhancing operational efficiency, promoting sustainability, and accelerating Dubai’s digital transformation. It further supports the integration of transport systems and supply chains to ensure optimal performance while advancing smart and sustainable solutions that simplify and streamline processes.

This MoU establishes a clear framework for collaboration between RTA and DP World Digital GCC through the integration of digital platforms, the exchange of data and reports, and regular coordination meetings to monitor progress and explore future development opportunities. This partnership will enhance Dubai’s readiness for the digital economy and drive sustainable growth across the logistics sector.”

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of Licensing Agency at RTA, and Mohamed Abu Hamra, Chief Operating Officer of Digital Technology at DP World Digital GCC, signed the MoU at RTA’s headquarters in the presence of senior officials from both entities.

Mahboob said, “This MoU marks a key milestone in RTA’s efforts to build integrated digital ecosystems that support the transport and logistics sectors. It reflects RTA’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with the private sector, enhancing the efficiency of commercial transport and logistics operations, and developing smart and sustainable solutions that further cement Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and logistics.”

He added, “This MoU supports RTA’s vision and mission to become The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility. It also advances national objectives to strengthen the commercial and land logistics transport sector, which serves as one of Dubai’s key economic drivers.”

Abu Hamra said, “Integrating digital solutions with transport infrastructure is fundamental to strengthening Dubai’s global competitiveness. Through this partnership with RTA, we aim to develop an interconnected logistics ecosystem that enhances cargo flow and delivers smarter, more efficient services.”