Rolls-Royce Motor Cars experienced a highly successful year in 2023, witnessing strong sales and demand across the Middle East & Africa Region, achieving a year-on-year growth of 35 per cent.

“2023 marks a remarkable chapter in the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars journey across the Middle East and Africa. Regional year-on-year growth of 35 per cent demonstrates the region’s growing importance as a centre of luxury appreciation, underlined by the exceptional demand for Rolls-Royce Bespoke, which in 2023 reached new record levels," said César Habib, Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East & Africa.

"This extraordinary achievement is thanks to the unwavering passion, dedication, and continual commitment demonstrated by our esteemed dealer partners and their teams throughout the region; their commitment has been instrumental in our outstanding success," he said.

The Middle East's growth has been fuelled by unparalleled performances across Rolls-Royce's entire model range, with an outstanding demand for Spectre, its groundbreaking all-electric super coupé. The Spectre's substantial order book, extending into 2025, attests to its popularity attracting new and younger clients to the brand, said Habib.

"Celebrating yet another source of pride, our Bespoke commissions have soared to new heights. While our region has always served as an inspirational canvas for Bespoke creations, this year, in collaboration with the Private Office Dubai, we continue to be the leaders in Bespoke commissions. Serving as a sanctuary for creativity and design, the Private Office Dubai has not only brought our clients' imaginations to life but has also played a pivotal role in immersing them in the enchanting world of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; continuing to forge extraordinary relationships," he said.

"As we step into 2024, anticipation builds for an even more remarkable year. We eagerly look forward to our clients passionately crafting unparalleled motor cars, while our dealer partners continue to invest in elevating the brand experience to new heights.”

