More than 200 local and international entities representing over 20 countries will participate in the second Saudi International Rail, scheduled to take place on October 19 and 20 at the Roshn Front, Riyadh.

The event will be held under the patronage of Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al-Jasser, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

The exhibition, the largest of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, has become one of the most prominent global gatherings in the sector. It will see the participation of leading international companies, including Spain's Renfe and Talgo, Germany’s Siemens, France’s Alstom, SYSTRA, and Egis, Japan’s Hitachi, Turkiye’s Yapi Merkezi, as well as Nevomo, Nippon Koei, Egypt’s Orascom, and Railway System, alongside high-level decision-makers and industry experts from around the world.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition last year, which attracted more than 16,000 visitors and featured wide-ranging participation from global and local entities, this year’s edition is expected to be larger and more influential.

Over 200 distinguished speakers will take part in the event that will include panel discussions and specialised workshops addressing critical issues such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, sustainability, and logistics integration.

The exhibition reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy. It serves as a platform to promote international investment, transfer and localize cutting-edge technology, and empower national talent.

The event also strengthens Riyadh’s position as a hub for the modern railway industry and a global center for supply chains, providing a strategic opportunity to forge partnerships and showcase innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and accelerate project implementation, the report said.

