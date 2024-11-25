RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's capital is gearing up for the partial official launch of the Riyadh Metro next Wednesday, November 27, according to a report by Al Eqtisadiah daily.



The first phase will include operations on three lines, with the remaining three lines scheduled to open in mid-December.



The Riyadh Metro, touted as the world’s longest driverless metro system, aims to provide alternative transportation to reduce reliance on vehicles and support Riyadh’s transformation into a hub for trade and business as part of the Kingdom’s economic diversification plans.



Al Eqtisadiah reported that solar panels installed at stations and depots will generate 20% of the energy required for key electrical systems. This sustainability feature is part of a broader effort to make the project environmentally friendly and energy-efficient.



The metro's initial routes, set to open on November 27, will operate fully along three major lines: Al-Orouba to Batha, King Khalid International Airport Road, and the intersection of Abdulrahman Bin Auf Street with Sheikh Hassan Bin Hussein Street. Meanwhile, the lines along King Abdullah Road, Al-Madina, and King Abdulaziz Road will launch in mid-December, further boosting the network’s operational capacity.



The $22.5 billion (SR84.4 billion) Riyadh Metro project was approved by the Saudi Council of Ministers in April 2012 and awarded to three global consortiums in 2013. It has faced several challenges during its development, including delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Ticket prices and discounted packages for metro riders are expected to be announced within days, with authorities urging the operating company to set competitive rates to attract more passengers.



The metro system incorporates several sustainable features, including energy-efficient trains, regenerative braking technology to minimize energy consumption, and the use of renewable energy through solar panels installed at various stations.



All six lines of the Riyadh Metro will be powered entirely by renewable energy sources, ensuring an environmentally friendly transit option for the city.



This launch comes 12 years after the project was first announced, marking a significant milestone in Riyadh's public transport development.

