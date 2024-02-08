Tabuk: Red Sea Global (RSG), the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, has awarded a contract to NAQEL Express By SPL to provide labour and logistics services.



NAQEL Express, a fully owned subsidiary of Saudi Post Logistics, will operate all long-haul and local transportation services for The Red Sea. Additionally, NAQEL Express will provide labour, logistics equipment and supply chain technologies.



“Today as our first hotels receive guests, our focus is on the front-facing visitor experience. We also recognize the significance of having efficient and effective back-of-house systems. By joining forces with NAQEL Express, an industry leader renowned for its unwavering commitment to sustainability and quality, we are confident that our logistics operations will run smoothly and in line with our environmental principles," said the Group CEO at Red Sea Global, John Pagano.



As part of the partnership, NAQEL Express will be using exclusively biofueled and electric vehicles. This aligns with RSG’s smart and sustainable mobility strategy, which prioritises the use of electric, hydrogen and biofueled vehicles across the destination wherever possible.



Dr Fadi Al-Buhairan, Acting CEO of NAQEL Express, said: "This collaboration will allow us to support Red Sea Global's regenerative tourism ambitions with our comprehensive range of logistics services. At NAQEL Express, we are committed to sustainability and quality, and we are proud to align with Red Sea Global's goals. We look forward to a successful and fruitful partnership and the opportunities it will bring for further innovation."



The Red Sea will be the world’s largest destination to run solely on renewable energy once fully operational which is part of its wider commitment to carbon neutrality. Five solar farms with 760,000 photovoltaic panels have already been built to power phase one of the destination, including its EV fleet and charging network.



The partnership is set to create more than 500 new employment opportunities within the logistics industry in the Kingdom over the next four years, demonstrating a commitment to developing local economies.



Last year, The Red Sea welcomed its first guests, with two of its hotels now open for bookings. The Red Sea International Airport has been receiving a regular schedule of domestic flights since September. Upon full completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure facilities.