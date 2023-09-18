Rafid Automotive Solutions has launched nine hybrid vehicles, including the C-HR and Corolla Cross models, and six BMW F900XR motorcycles to bolster its fleet.

These vehicles will manage minor traffic incidents and improve response times and traffic safety across all roads within the emirate of Sharjah.

Brigadier General Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of Central Operations, and Ahmed Al Mashrakh, Chief Officer of Rafid and Deputy Head of the Team, attended the launch event.

Abdulrahman bin Kanoon Al Shamsi, Director of the Accident and RSA Department at Rafid Automotive Solutions and a member of the Joint Committee, stated, "This step aligns with our vision to support strategic goals and initiatives aimed at achieving climate neutrality and supporting efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the United Arab Emirates, and the emirate of Sharjah in particular. This is achieved through the utilisation of innovative solutions and modern technologies. Hybrid vehicles and bicycles are environmentally friendly solutions to reduce carbon emissions and decrease fuel consumption."

Bin Kannoon further explained that using motorcycles will enhance accessibility for Rafid customers. He emphasised that expanding the bicycle fleet, which will reach 12 motorcycles, will substantially reduce the average response time to minor traffic accidents. Currently, the average response time stands at 10 minutes, and this initiative aims to further reduce this period by increasing the number of bicycles known for their swift and efficient mobility.