Doha: Hamad Port has become an important transshipment hub in the region, with a growth of more than 23 percent in the volume of transit cargo from January to November this year, said an official.

“Transit shipments accounted for 47% of the total containers handled during the mentioned period,” said Director of Security, Health, Safety and Environment Department at Mwani Qatar Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al Marzouqi.

Speaking at a recent event, Al Marzouqi said that the growth reflects the confidence and growing role of Hamad Port in the region, in light of the significant expansion witnessed by the diverse network of shipping lines that connect the port to more than 100 maritime destinations around the world, directly and indirectly.

Highlighting some of the achievements made by Mwani Qatar in enhancing the flexibility and sustainability of supply chains, he said that an advanced infrastructure has been developed that meets the highest international standards.

“The infrastructure includes smart technologies for managing operations and inventory, as well as strengthening partnerships with various local and international actors,” said Al Marzouqi.

He said that these efforts have contributed to transforming Hamad Port into a gateway linking Qatar to major markets, enhancing its economic competitiveness. “At Mwani Qatar, we are committed to moving forward in developing our services and infrastructure to achieve a balance between economic efficiency and environmental sustainability.

“We work to make our ports integrated logistics centers that support the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, and contribute to building a diversified and sustainable economy,” said Al Marzouqi.

He said that ports have always been a vital artery for supporting trade and boosting the national economy.

“Thanks to the vision of our wise leadership, Qatar Ports, led by Hamad Port, has been able to be a model for flexibility and readiness to deal with crises,” said Al Marzouqi.

He said that Qatar Ports played a pivotal role in ensuring the continuity of the flow of goods and services to the Qatari market, and achieving economic and social stability, even under the most difficult circumstances.

According to QTerminals’ post on X platform, Hamad Port received 135 vessels in November 2024, while the containers, bulk, break bulk and RORO handled stood at 107,078 TEUs, 7,600 F/T (freight tonnes), 73,434 F/T and 8,441 units respectively.

