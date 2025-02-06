Qatar - The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has completed the main works of the Roads and Infrastructure Development Project in Al Foroush and Al Kharaitiyat (Package 1).



According to a statement from Ashghal, this was in response to the requirements of urban expansion in Al Foroush and Al Kharaitiyat.



The geographical scope of the project covers part of the area located specifically North of Riffa Street, West of Hazm Al Themaid Street Road and West of Al Mazrouah Road.



Engineer Rashed al-Zeyara, head of Doha City Section at Ashghal's Roads Projects Department, said that the first package achieves extensive improvements that currently serve about 411 plots in the area.



The project will serve the population growth in the future through the development of internal streets and infrastructure facilities such as drainage networks, rainwater drainage, surface water and others to provide integrated infrastructure services and improve the quality of life of residents.



A total of 17.8km of roads were developed while 655 street lighting poles and traffic safety elements were installed.



Works encompassed the development of infrastructure networks including a drainage network with a total length of 19km, a surface water and rainwater drainage network with a length of 2.7km, and a potable water network with a length of 10.4km.



The remaining works are currently being completed, which include installing signboards and lighting poles in some streets and implementing some works related to electrical cables.



The Ashghal official noted that the high groundwater level in the project area required studying the most appropriate dewatering and drainage solutions before commencing construction work.



"The rocky nature of the area’s soil has delayed the completion of some excavation work,” he said. “The work required implementing excavations at a depth of approximately 22m below the ground, which required increasing workers' safety procedures, in addition to the need to coordinate with many State institutions to complete infrastructure development work.”



Local materials account for 80% of the total materials used in the project.



These include lighting poles and bulbs, drainage pipes, pre-cast manholes, electrical cables, directional signs, and interlock.



This is within the Ashghal's Ta'heel initiative to support local manufacturers.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).