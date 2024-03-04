Doha, Qatar: Mwani Qatar ports (Hamad Port, Doha Port, Ruwais Port) handled 111,341 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) containers in February 2024 an increase of approximately 8 percent compared to last month.

The ports also recorded growth of 186 percent in general and bulk cargo, 127 percent in livestock and 18 percent in RORO units, Mwani Qatar stated on its X platform, yesterday.

The number of ships calling on Qatar’s three ports stood at 198 in February 2024, while the ports received 169,212 tonnes of general and bulk cargo shipments, 7,163 units of RORO vehicles, 71,219 heads of livestock and 40,898 tonnes of building materials last month.

The container terminals have been designed to address the increasing trade volume, enhancing ease of doing business as well as supporting the achievement of economic diversification, which is one of the most important goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Separately, according to a post by QTerminals, a terminal operating company of Hamad Port, 119 vessels called at Hamad Port in February 2024. Hamad Port handled 111,588 TEUs containers, 91,408 freight tonnes of breakbulk cargo, 76,846 freight tones of bulk cargo, 7,136 RORO (vehicles) units in last month.

Hamad Port keeps moving forward firmly towards more powerful position as one of the key ports in the Middle East and the region. It targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in Qatar and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with National Vision 2030.

Recently, Hamad Port, Qatar’s main gateway to world trade was awarded the prestigious EcoPorts PERS (Port Environmental Review System) from the ECOSLC Foundation at a ceremony held in the Netherlands yesterday.

Global certification is granted to ports that meet the Foundation’s environmental and sustainable management standards, surpass assessment tests, and meet the required performance indicators. By obtaining this certificate, Hamad Port has become the first port in the GCC to be a member of the global network of EcoPorts certified ports which includes some of the most prominent ports in the world.

Hamad Port, which offers opportunities to create cargo movement towards upper Gulf, supporting countries such as Kuwait and Iraq and south towards Oman – plays a vital role in diversifying Qatar’s economy and making it more competitive in line with National Vision 2030 goals.

