KUWAIT CITY - In a move signaling progress on Kuwait's much-anticipated railway project, the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday to review the financial proposals submitted for the project’s first phase.

This phase encompasses essential studies, detailed design, and the preparation of tender documentation, and the financial review will be conducted at the CAPT headquarters.

According to informed sources, CAPT approved a request from the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport (PART) to open the financial proposals from five companies that fulfilled the tender’s stringent conditions and requirements.

The approval follows a thorough evaluation process by the Technical Tenders Study Committee and marks a significant step in advancing Kuwait’s transportation infrastructure.

The sources noted that four other companies were disqualified, having failed to meet the requisite standards set forth by the agency. CAPT’s adherence to the results of the technical evaluation ensures that only proposals aligning with the established evaluation standards will be considered. The agency emphasized that the entire process adheres strictly to Kuwait's Public Tenders Law, maintaining transparency and alignment with regulatory standards.

This financial bid opening is expected to play a key role in accelerating the project and positioning Kuwait to meet its strategic infrastructure goals, with the railway project anticipated to improve regional connectivity and enhance economic growth.

