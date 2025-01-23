Muscat – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has announced a comprehensive set of measures to address the increasing traffic congestion in Muscat governorate. H E Khamis bin Mohammed al Shammakhi, Undersecretary for Transport in MTCIT, shared the ministry’s plans at a media briefing on Wednesday, including formation of a dedicated team tasked with exploring effective solutions to ease traffic challenges in the capital.

H E Shammakhi outlined several key projects aimed at improving the flow of traffic and alleviating bottlenecks. Notable among these are expansion of Burj A’Sahwa roundabout and development of 18th November Street and Al Mouj Street. These projects are expected to enhance connectivity and reduce congestion in some of the busiest areas of Muscat.

In addition to infrastructure projects, MTCIT is collaborating with Muscat Governor’s Office to implement suitable solutions for smooth traffic flow. A specialised government team is working to address traffic-related issues through coordinated efforts, ensuring that the right measures are taken to manage congestion effectively.

At the media briefing, the ministry also highlighted its ongoing efforts to enforce traffic laws. In the last two weeks, more than 500 traffic violations were registered in Mabela, primarily for illegal commercial use of private vehicles. MTCIT stressed the importance of adhering to regulations designed to ensure public safety and maintain orderly flow of traffic.

The briefing underscored the ministry’s commitment to improving the country’s transport infrastructure, ensuring safety on the roads and facilitating smoother, more efficient travel for residents and visitors alike.

