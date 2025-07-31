The North Al Batinah Governor's Office has launched a tender for the investment of a site in the Wilayat of Liwa in North Al Batinah Governorate, for the development of an integrated bus station based on the design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBOT) model.

The site, which will also need to have a provision for taxi operators, will be open to development by the private sector companies and investors, and the development is not limited to the design and construction of an integrated station.

Investors will have the opportunity to carry out a commercial or other related activity and construct a multi-story commercial building, as approved by the competent authorities in the designated area. This represents an opportunity for the private sector to enter into a partnership with North al Batinah Governorate, achieve development objectives and expansion requirements, and participate effectively in improving the lives of residents in the region, in addition to supporting the national economy. The last date of submitting bids is October 13, 2025.

Earlier, Investment contracts were signed to develop a central public transport station in the Wilayat of Nizwa in the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The project includes a bus station for transportation within the city and inter-city, a waiting station for passengers, taxis with shaded parking, public parking, and various commercial activities that create job opportunities for the people of the governorate.

After the completion of this project, Mwasalat will provide integrated, sustainable, efficient, safe, and technologically advanced transportation services in the Wilayat of Nizwa.

Earlier, a top official at the Ministry for Transport and Communications and Information Technology said that following the agreement with Al Dhakilyah and there are similar plans with two other governorates for public transport systems.

