DAMMAM — The King Fahd Causeway Authority (KFCA) has announced that more than 1 million travelers have crossed the causeway, which links Saudi Arabia with Bahrain, during the school holidays following the first-semester examinations.

KFCA said on its official account on Twitter that the number of travelers was 1,007,986 and the number of vehicles that crossed the causeway exceeded 400,000 from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3.

KFCA has launched roadside assistance on both sides of the causeway, including services such as filling up fuel, charging the battery, filling up the coolant, and repairing tires.