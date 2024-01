Madinah: Over a million passengers benefited from the "Madinah Bus Project" in 2023, when the bus effected 165,000 trips.



The project, supervised by Al Madinah Region Development Authority, is one of several dedicated to developing the transportation system in Madinah.



The project entails six lanes that connect 106 stations. It aims to improve transportation in Madinah by easing traffic jams, and to improve the overall quality of life by decreasing carbon emissions.