Muscat - Omani seaports recorded an increase in the volume of imported goods during the first five months of this year to 15.7 million tonnes, compared to 12.2 million tonnes in the same period last year, an increase of 28.4 per cent.

The value of merchandise imports through sea customs ports amounted to OMR 4.1 billion, an increase of 37.4 per cent over its level in the same period last year, accounting for 67.6 per cent of the total value of merchandise imports.

