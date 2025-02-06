Muscat – Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) has announced an initiative to develop transport yards by offering five strategically located land parcels for investment.

The plots, ranging from 6,700sqm to 7,500sqm, are located in Musandam, Dhofar, North Batinah and Dakhliyah. The initiative is part of the government’s efforts to enhance the sultanate’s logistics and land transport network, while encouraging private sector involvement in key infrastructure projects.

The transport yards are expected to play a vital role in improving the efficiency and accessibility of the country’s land transport system. According to the MHUP, development of these facilities will support long-term sustainability and growth in the sector, benefiting residents and visitors alike.

Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology issued Oman’s first licence for a transport yard in 2023, marking a significant milestone in regulating land transport facilities. Located in Liwa, North Batinah the licensed yard is spread over 30,000sqm and accommodates over 250 buses, trucks and heavy vehicles.

The Liwa yard is strategically positioned to serve key logistical hubs, including Sohar Free Zone, Sohar Industrial City and Sohar Port. Its primary goal is to provide safe and well-equipped parking for transport vehicles, reducing the need for truck parking in residential areas across the sultanate. The initiative not only improves urban aesthetics but also enhances safety standards.

The new transport yards will be located outside ports, industrial areas and free zones, offering temporary lodging for drivers and providing essential maintenance services. This supports operational efficiency while addressing the growing demands of Oman’s transport sector.

The yards highlight Oman’s commitment to modernising its urban and transport infrastructure.

