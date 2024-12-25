Muscat: Public transportation in the Sultanate of Oman is gradually catching up with the rest of the world and the region as digital transformation accelerates in the country.

The taxi sector, in particular, has evolved, thanks to the efforts of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, with street taxis being replaced by app-based cab bookings.

In an interview with the Observer, a top official from a leading taxi company stated, "Initially, taxi operators were hesitant to work with us on a commission basis with fixed fares. However, today, we have hundreds of drivers working under different companies because customers have embraced the system, preferring not to negotiate or haggle with drivers over fares."

With more owners joining these companies, the waiting time for a taxi to arrive has also decreased from an average of 10 to 15 minutes to around five to seven minutes, depending on the location and time of day. Payments can also be made online through debit and credit cards.

The official added that with over half a dozen companies operating in the sector, fares have significantly decreased due to competition compared to the early days of Otaxi, which introduced the service in the country in 2014.

The app-based service is now available in other major tourist destinations such as Salalah and Khasab.

The evolution of the taxi sector is further evident as Otaxi recently announced a partnership with technology company Yango Group, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. This partnership aims to enhance mobility services, especially in taxis, through digital infrastructure. Additionally, a new parcel delivery service will be allowed through the Otaxi app, enabling fast deliveries of groceries, food and personal packages.

Taxi riders have noted that fares from the airport are still a grey area, leaving room for unauthorised operators. These issues can be resolved through negotiations that would benefit everyone. The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has announced plans to evaluate the public transport network in the country through a consultancy, responsible for assessing current public transport services within and between major cities, as well as neighbouring countries.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).