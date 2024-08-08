As part of efforts to curb oil theft and to protect oil pipelines in the Niger Delta region, the candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo, Otunba Banidele Akingboye donated 18-seater bus to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.

Akingboye, President of WeAfrica Limited, and CEO of Four Cardinal Oil and Gas and Clog Oils Systems hailed the security outfit headed by High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, for stemming down the oil theft and pipeline vandalism on the waterways.

The SDP candidate noted that criminal activities of the oil thieves which have not only harmed the environment and local communities but also cost the country billions of dollars in lost revenue had reduced drastically.

He attributed the reduction in the theft of oil and vandalism to the effective approach employed by Tantita Security to combating oil theft and pipeline vandalism, saying the security of oil pipelines has improved in the Niger Delta area.

He said the vehicle was donated to the security outfit to encourage Tantita to do more, and said the gesture comes amid growing transformative impact on the once-volatile region and said “The narrative of the Niger Delta has changed”.

He recalled how illegal crude oil, diesel, and bunkered oil were routinely transported through the Okitipupa and Irele axis, leaving a trail of destroyed infrastructure but said “Today, thanks to Tantita Security, such illicit activities have been completely eradicated,”

He recounted personal observations of Tantita’s efficacy in curbing pipeline breaches in Ilaje LGA and Ese Odo and halting illegal crude oil loading in Aiyetoro – areas once notorious for oil theft activities.

The businessman-turned-politician attributed the success to Tompolo’s leadership and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s wisdom in entrusting the security contract to Tantita.

“But Tantita’s impact extends beyond security, the firm’s role in job creation, should be hailed, having employed over 1,000 Ondo State youths. This is not just about securing pipelines, it’s about securing futures.”

Akingboye also commended Tantita’s Ondo State Coordinator, Chief Idowu Asonja, for his “remarkable progress and breakthrough in the state.

“Feedback from residents in riverine areas indicates a newfound peace that has allowed fishing activities – the economic mainstay of many communities – to thrive once again.

Akingboye however, urged all security agencies to view Tantita as a partner rather than a rival, stressing the need for cooperation to achieve the goal of a safer Nigeria.

“As the Niger Delta writes a new chapter in its history, the success of Tantita Security raises intriguing questions about the role of private security firms in national security frameworks.

“It also underscores the potential for local solutions to long-standing national challenges.

“As Tantita continues its operations, all eyes will be on the Niger Delta to see if this new approach can provide a lasting solution to the region’s security challenges and pave the way for sustainable economic development.”

