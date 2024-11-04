Doha, Qatar: As part of its commitment to strengthening Qatar's position as a regional logistics hub, Mwani Qatar, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, the General Authority of Customs, and QTerminals Group, organized a seminar titled "Facilitating the Entry and Exit of Transit Shipments Through Land Border."

The seminar brought together representatives from shipping agencies and companies involved in the maritime transport sector in the country.

Its goal was to showcase the simplified procedures and exclusive benefits available for transshipment cargo at Hamad Port, enabling efficient and cost-effective transportation of goods to neighboring countries.

The event commenced with a welcome speech, followed by a presentation on the seminar's objectives and a summary of simplified protocols applied to transshipment goods at Hamad Port.

These protocols include simplified customs procedures and enhanced handling operations designed to reduce costs and improve efficiency for companies using Hamad Port as a transit gateway to nearby countries.

Hamad Port offers several competitive advantages for transshipment, including reduced tariffs, additional free storage, lower customs fees, and highly efficient vessel and yard operations.

The port features fast truck transit procedures and an advanced electronic infrastructure. This includes automated gates, a platform for scheduling truck appointments, and electronic payment facilities through the integrated Port Community System, "MWANINA", which connects all parties operating within the port.

These features ensure smooth workflow and provide essential support at every stage of the shipment journey until it reaches its final destination via the land border.

The seminar concluded with a Q&A session, allowing participants to discuss the advantages of using Hamad Port as a preferred regional transit gateway, in line with the Ministry of Transport's strategic vision to position Qatar as a vibrant commercial center.

During the first nine months of 2024, Hamad Port handled over 1.067 million TEUs, with 49 percent being transit containers.

The port also managed over 1.15 million tons of general and bulk cargo, 89,000 units of RORO, around 20,000 livestock heads, and a total of 1,129 ships.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

