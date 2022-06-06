Muscat Municipality has awarded a contract for the design and construction of a dual carriageway which extends from the roundabout of Khoud district 6 to the traffic light intersection located in front of gate No. (2) of the Sultan Qaboos University.

The scope of work includes developing two lanes in each direction, with a total length of 3.5 km, accompanied by side lanes for pedestrians in both directions running 7 km long as well as installation of side barriers and water crossings, reported Times Of Oman.

Also as per the contract, the existing roundabout at the sixth district of Al Khoud will be converted into a four-way intersection with light signals, in addition to the setting up a new intersection with light signals in front of the entrance leading to the Sultan Qaboos University Hospital.

