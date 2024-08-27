Riyadh: The Transport General Authority’s (TGA) statistics for the first half of 2024 show that 448,210 operating cards were issued, a 24% increase from the previous year.

Of this total, 369,820 cards were issued electronically, while 78,390 were processed through business service centers across the Kingdom.

The Transport General Authority stresses that operating cards for transport activities are mandatory to improve safety, ensure service quality, and meet vehicle technical requirements.



These operating cards contain facility data, operating card data, vehicle data, and license data.



The authority also allows for electronic issuance or renewal of operating cards through http://tga.gov.sa/.