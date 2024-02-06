Doha, Qatar: Moody’s upgraded Nakilat Inc’s and its senior secured notes to “Aa3” from “A1”, and the subordinated debt to “A1” from “A2” with a stable outlook, the Qatari shipping and maritime company said in a statement yesterday.

These strong credit ratings were issued by the international credit rating agency and are in line with the State of Qatar’s credit rating upgrade and based on Moody’s review of Nakilat Inc.’s current and future financial and operational performance, read the statement released on Qatar Stock Exchange website.

With one of the world’s largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shipping fleet comprising of 69 LNG carriers, the company provides the essential transportation link in Qatar’s LNG supply chain.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).