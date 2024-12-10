Moody’s Ratings has assigned the ‘A1’ long-term issuer rating for AD Ports Group with a stable outlook according to a press release.

The rating reflects the group’s strong financial performance and robust growth prospects as well as its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Baa2.

The group receives a credit rating from Moody’s for the first time. It has already received investment-grade credit ratings from ratings agencies Fitch and S&P Global.

Martin Aarup, Group Chief Financial Officer of AD Ports, said: "It is a clear recognition of our unwavering dedication to financial discipline, operational excellence, and long-term sustainable growth. AD Ports is committed to profitable growth that produces strong returns for all our stakeholders.

“This rating milestone not only enhances our reputation in the market, but also positions us for continued success and greater access to capital."

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, AD Ports recorded net profits valued at AED 1.28 billion, compared to AED 1.07 billion.

