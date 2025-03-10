Riyadh: The ports supervised by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) recorded an 18.25% year-on-year increase in export containers in February 2025, reaching 215,491 TEUs, compared to 182,229 TEUs in the same period of 2024. Meanwhile, import containers declined by 4.95%, totaling 215,741 TEUs in February, compared to 226,968 TEUs in the same month of the previous year.



The total container throughput reached 552,490 TEUs, marking a 1.80% decrease compared to 562,644 TEUs in the previous year. Moreover, transshipment containers declined by 21.03%, totaling 112,193 TEUs, compared to 142,071 TEUs.



Mawani recorded a 14.44% increase in total container throughput from January to the end of February 2025, reaching 1,270,776 TEUs, compared to 1,110,440 TEUs during the same period in 2024.