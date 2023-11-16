Riyadh -- The Saudi Ports Authority 'Mawani' and CMA CGM launched today a new logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port, with a total area exceeding 130,000 square metres and an investment value nearing SAR 487 million, over the project's timeframe, according to a press release from Mawani.

President of Mawani Omar Hariri said: "The new logistics park supports the development of a sustainable and prosperous maritime transport system, achieving the Kingdom's economic and social aspirations in line with Vision 2030, reflecting Mawani's continuous pursuit to achieve the goals of the national strategy for transport and logistics services; to establish specialized logistics parks inside and outside the ports, reinforcing the Kingdom's position as a global logistics centre and a hub connecting three continents, and raising the Kingdom's ranking in international indicators."

The new logistics park, said the release, offers solutions and integrated environmental services and systems, including an export centre, storage and sorting services, smart warehouses, and refrigerated storage services, in addition to multimodal transport services, to meet the needs of beneficiaries, "contributing to the provision of a unified logistics system that benefits from the CMA CGM Group's vast network with internal CCIS solutions, and CEVA logistics services, to provide customers with integrated and seamless logistics solutions from start to finish."

CMA CGM Group's Regional Director in the Middle East Gulf, Indian Sub-Continent, and Indian Ocean Jesper Stenbak added: "The new area represents the CMA CGM Group's first integrated logistics platform in the region, and it aims to facilitate the growth of the shipping network, global logistics services, and improve the quality and efficiency of services provided to local and international customers across the Kingdom."

The new logistics area "contributes to enhancing the competitive advantage of Jeddah Islamic Port and CMA CGM Group by providing highly efficient logistics services, increasing the private sector's contribution to supporting economic development, and diversifying the economy, reflecting the success of the development operations led by Mawani, which aim through them to improve the port's operational processes, increase its capacity, and make it among the top 10 ports worldwide," the release said.