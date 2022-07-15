MAKKAH — The Saudi Railway Company (SAR) announced that the Mashair Train has transported more than 1.3 million pilgrims, with operating more than 2,200 trips at the Holy Sites during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.



In a statement, SAR confirmed the success of its Hajj plan as it operated train service between nine stations located at the holy sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, starting from Jamarat Bridge up to Arafat.



Mashair Train has transported about 23,000 pilgrims during the first phase of its service, SAR said.



After the first phase, the trains increased the number of pilgrims taking to Arafat to more than 212,000, before the completion of transporting about 200,000 pilgrims during the pilgrims’ descent from Arafat to Muzdalifah an hour and a half before the scheduled time.



The number of pilgrims who departed from Muzdalifah to Mina reached 248,000 pilgrims, SAR said, while pointing out that the number of pilgrims who were transported on the days of Tashreeq exceeded 666,000, and these were from the stations of Mina 1, Mina 2, and Muzdalifah 3 stations, all the way to Mina 3 station (the Jamarat station).

