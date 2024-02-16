Lucid Air, US’s most awarded luxury vehicle, has priced the base model at SR299,000 ($79,726) making it easier than ever for people to buy and own it.

With an expanded ownership experience, Lucid is directly addressing the reasons people most commonly cite as barriers to purchasing or leasing electric vehicles: Price and Ease of Ownership.

“We are optimistic about the future of EVs and believe strongly that increased adoption is a necessary path towards reducing the impact of climate change,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO at Lucid. “We have worked tirelessly to enable the Lucid Air lineup to deliver unsurpassed range and performance from less energy, and so I’m delighted that today we are able to share this benefit with our customers.”

Extraordinary value

The Lucid Air Pure rear-wheel drive (RWD) is priced as Lucid originally envisioned and represents extraordinary value. The Air Pure RWD features a sleek exterior design that reflects Air’s title as the most aerodynamic car currently on the market. It offers an exceptional WLTP-estimated driving range of up to 747 km – more than any other electric sedan on the market from any brand besides Lucid. On the inside, its luxurious and spacious interior features sustainably sourced quality materials.

The Lucid Air Touring adds all-wheel drive and even greater performance, with two motors making a combined 620 hp. The Air Touring is now priced from SR333,500.

The Lucid Air Grand Touring, with its 819 hp, all-wheel drive, and astounding performance, is the first and only fully electric vehicle to reach up to 839 km of WLTP-estimated range. The Air Grand Touring is now priced from SR503,000.

Ease of ownership

Although the Lucid Air is among the very fastest charging vehicles on the market today, the majority of Lucid owners prefer the convenience of charging their vehicles at home. To help ensure that new customers enjoy the best possible home charging experience, Lucid now provides a SR3,750 allowance towards the installation of a home charging accessory by an approved Lucid provider in Saudi Arabia.

Free scheduled maintenance for two years or 40,000 km (whichever comes first) is also now included with every new Lucid Air purchase, providing additional peace of mind for customers and complementing Lucid’s existing comprehensive new vehicle warranty

